WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

932 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Sonoma.

* WHEN...Until 1145 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 928 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to Runoff from previous rainfall.

Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1.5

and 3 inches of rain have fallen since yesterday.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.25 inches are

possible in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg,

Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Roseland, South Santa Rosa

Cdp, Larkfield-Wikiup, Forestville, Guerneville, South Santa

Rosa, Graton, Occidental, Monte Rio and Temelec.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

