FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

806 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IS CANCELLED FOR

NORTHWESTERN SAN BENITO COUNTY...

Flooding remains a threat as overflowing water from a floodgate

release into Pacheco Creek will impact the vicinity of Lover's Lane

downstream of Pacheco Creek.

We are updating the warned area so need to cancel this one to issue

the new warning.

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

A Dam Floodgate Release in...

Northwestern San Benito County in central California...

* Until 200 AM PST.

* At 807 PM PST, dam operators reported that a spillway is

compromised. It is perceived that water will overtop the spillway

by tomorrow morning. Flash flooding may occur immediately

downstream in the vicinity of Lovers Lane. Increased flows into

Pacheco Creek would also occur.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a dam floodgate

release.

SOURCE...Dam operator.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas along the

river immediately downstream of the dam.

* This includes Lovers Lane and the surrounding areas.

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Pacheco Creek. A rapid rise in river levels will occur along the

Pacheco Creek near Lovers Lane.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in low lying areas below the you should move to higher

ground immediately.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST

THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking

waves of 22 to 27 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor

coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco and Coastal North Bay Including Point

Reyes National Seashore.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, from 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM

PST Friday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM

PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep

people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-

threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion

can be expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory:

Combination of high tide on Thursday plus additional 1 to 1.5

foot increase in water levels from storm system may result in

flooding of areas much along the lines of what happens during

King Tide events. For the High Surf Warning: Remain well away

from hazardous ocean conditions.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening

surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside

infrastructure.

* WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet.

* WHERE...San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey

Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and

docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming

conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ocean is an unrelenting environment

with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of

nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO

3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.

* WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Combination of high tide on Thursday plus

additional 1 to 1.5 foot increase in water levels from storm

system may result in flooding of areas much along the lines of

what happens during King Tide events.

