AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

629 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California,

including the following counties, in central California, Monterey

and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara.

* WHEN...Until 1230 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 628 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.

Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hollister, Greenfield, King City and Ridgemark.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

