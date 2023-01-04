WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

523 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...Gusty winds will impact portions of south central Alameda, Santa

Cruz, San Mateo, northwestern San Benito, western Santa Clara and

Monterey Counties through 630 PM PST...

At 523 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty winds along a line

extending from near Santa Cruz to 9 miles southwest of Partington

Ridge. Movement was northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

San Jose, Fremont, Salinas, Hayward, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San

Mateo, Redwood City, Mountain View, Union City, Milpitas, Palo Alto,

Santa Cruz, Cupertino, Watsonville, Gilroy, Newark, Campbell, Morgan

Hill and Seaside.

This includes Highway 1 between Mile Markers 1 and 2, between Mile

Markers 15 and 22, between Mile Markers 32 and 34, and between Mile

Markers 37 and 75.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3616 12167 3631 12190 3658 12198 3664 12193

3660 12189 3663 12184 3681 12179 3696 12190

3696 12211 3712 12234 3720 12241 3748 12245

3755 12223 3746 12205 3747 12203 3758 12214

3760 12193 3726 12177 3579 12080 3579 12134

TIME...MOT...LOC 0123Z 213DEG 55KT 3694 12212 3608 12181

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

