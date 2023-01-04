WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

438 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING...

The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in

effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

counties, San Francisco and San Mateo.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many

areas of slow moving or standing water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 437 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Francisco, Daly City, San Mateo, Redwood City, South San

Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, Menlo Park, Foster City,

Burlingame, San Carlos, Belmont, Millbrae, Half Moon Bay,

Hillsborough, Atherton, Woodside, Highlands-Baywood Park, El

Granada and North Fair Oaks.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

