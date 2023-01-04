WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service San Francisco CA 200 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 .A potent atmospheric river will begin to impact the region later this afternoon and continue through tonight, bringing substantial rainfall to the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast on top of already saturated soils. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will then bring periods of heavy rain to the region as well on Thursday. As a result, rapid rises will occur along area creeks, streams, and rivers. Several streams and creeks will likely exceed bankfull. In addition strong gusty winds will continue bring down branches and trees, which may cause localized damming of water ways. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley\/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley\/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose, Santa Cruz Mountains and Sonoma Coastal Range. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather