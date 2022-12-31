WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

104 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

county, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, which includes

Corralitos Creek and the San Lorenzo River. Numerous roads remain

closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess

runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated

with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 101 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the

warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben

Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del

Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Interlaken,

Lexington Hills, Orchard Park, College Road area near

Watsonville and Day Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM SUNDAY

ABOVE 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet, from 2 to 4 inches

from 7,000 to 8,000 feet, and 4 to 8 inches above 8,000 feet.

Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations

could make travel difficult on New Years Day, especially in the

morning when temperatures will be at or below freezing.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

