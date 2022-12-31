WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service San Francisco CA 104 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, which includes Corralitos Creek and the San Lorenzo River. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 101 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Interlaken, Lexington Hills, Orchard Park, College Road area near Watsonville and Day Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches from 6,000 to 7,000 feet, from 2 to 4 inches from 7,000 to 8,000 feet, and 4 to 8 inches above 8,000 feet. Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Ice and snow covered roads in the higher elevations could make travel difficult on New Years Day, especially in the morning when temperatures will be at or below freezing. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather