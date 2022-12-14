WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1249 AM PST Wed Dec 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 or colder expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33

will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Coastal portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast.

* WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 32 degrees or colder

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Cruz Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will vary greatly with

elevation, with the greatest likelihood for a freeze being in

the lower elevations and valleys.

