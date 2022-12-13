WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 934 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected in the interior valley locations of Napa and Sonoma Counties. Sub- freezing temperatures will be possible again late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Fog is also possible which may result in freezing fog. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather