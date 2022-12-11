WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 207 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 215 AM PST early this morning for portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather