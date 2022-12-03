WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

526 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures running warmer this morning and not observing

widespread sub-freezing temperatures, so Freeze Warning has been

cancelled. Temperatures in the low to mid thirties possible until

sunrise this morning, so patchy frost can still form. Continue to

use necessary caution for cold temperatures this morning.

