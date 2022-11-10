WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 10, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

854 AM PST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PST FRIDAY...

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,

North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa

Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains,

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight

to 9 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Frost Advisory means that frost is possible. Sensitive outdoor

plants may be killed if left uncovered.

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees.

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PST this

morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through

Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.

These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

