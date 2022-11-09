WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 10, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1208 PM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 35F or colder will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,

North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa

Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains,

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Northern

Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26F to 28F expected.

* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San

Antonio and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey

County including Pinnacles National Park.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

