WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 628 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 930 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 628 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Jose, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Corralitos, Brown Valley Road, Prunedale, Ridgemark, San Juan Bautista, San Martin and Aromas. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.