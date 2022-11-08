WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

211 AM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 215 AM PST early this morning for

a portions of the Monterey Peninsula.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat but more rain is possible later tonight into the early

morning hours.

