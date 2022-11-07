WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Francisco CA

136 PM PST Mon Nov 7 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet and dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion, especially for west-northwest facing

beaches. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep

beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn

your back on the ocean.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves and increased risk of rip currents.

* WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

localized beach erosion. Large, unexpected waves can sweep

across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea

from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move

large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

SM

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow

expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory above

3000 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of western Siskiyou County. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, elevations above 3000 feet from Scott Valley

westward. For the Winter Storm Warning, elevations above 3000

feet southeast of Sawyers Bar Road and Hwy 3. This includes the

Scott Mountain Summit.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent, and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 20

inches at elevations above 3000 feet. Periods of rain and snow

at elevations below 3000 feet, with an accumulation of up to 5

inches of snow...with lowest snow levels late tonight into early

Tuesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...South central Siskiyou County and north central and

southeast Siskiyou County. This includes the Mt. Shasta Ski

Park, Highway 89 at Snowman Summit and Dead Horse Summit, lower

elevations along Interstate 5 and Highway 89, and the

communities of Mt Shasta City and McCloud. This also includes

Highway 97 and the communities of Bray and Tennant.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall intensity will be highest late

this afternoon through this evening, and Tuesday morning into

Tuesday evening.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. This affects the far southern

portion of the Shasta Valley area, including Weed and portions

of Interstate 5 and Highway 97.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...In California, eastern portions of Modoc County,

including the Warners and portions of Hwy 395 and 299. In

Oregon, the higher terrain of eastern Klamath County and western

Lake County including the Winter Rim. This also affects some

lower elevations including portions of Hwy 31, 395 and 140, and

the communities of Paisley, Summer Lake, Lakeview, and Valley

Falls.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather