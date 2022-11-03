WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

854 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

There are still pockets of observations where temperatures are

below 35 degrees Fahrenheit at 850 AM PDT. However, with the sun

out and little cloud cover, there is high confidence for warming

to take place through the rest of the morning. Therefore, the

Frost Advisory for all zones will be allowed to expire at 9AM

PDT this morning.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather