WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 30, 2022 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 909 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog around 1\/4 mile or less persist in portions of the North Bay Valleys. Have extended the Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am due to lowered visiblities. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys: especially along eastern Marin County including San Rafael and then between Petaluma to Santa Rosa and also around the town of Napa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Note that you may suddenly come upon dense fog while driving which will rapidly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.