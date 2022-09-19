WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Francisco CA 1158 PM PDT Sun Sep 18 2022 .A line of continuous showers has developed over portions of Monterey County. Radar and rain gauges show that moderate to heavy rain is occuring and this set up looks to be fairly stationary for the next two to four hours. Thus, continued flooding could occur. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Monterey County including Highway 1, the Monterey Peninsula, and up towards Watsonville. * WHEN...Until 345 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1154 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring on Highway 1 between Ragged Pt to Pt Lobos. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen. - Highway 1 between Ragged Pt to Pt Lobos is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Salinas, Watsonville, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Big Sur Village, Corralitos, Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, San Clemente Dam, Spreckels, Cachagua Near The Los Padres Dam, Boronda, Pico Blanco Campground, Del Monte Forest, Castroville, Andrew Molera State Park, Moss Landing and Prunedale. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather