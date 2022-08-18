WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 944 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...Patchy Dense Fog Possible Along The Coast Tonight... Patchy dense fog is possible tonight for coastal and near-coastal areas. Visibility reductions to around 1\/2 mile have been observed, with reductions to around 1\/4 mile possible in spots. Patchy fog should persist through the morning hours. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as visibilities may widely vary over short distances. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road when encountering significant reductions in visibility. Allow extra time to travel to destinations. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather