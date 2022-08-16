WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 540 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Hot conditions with afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s to 106 degrees. * WHERE...Mountains of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park, North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and East Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Widespread moderate to high heat risk expected. Hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather