WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Francisco CA 113 PM PDT Mon Jul 11 2022 ...KING TIDES WILL CAUSE MINOR COASTAL FLOODING AT LOW LYING SPOTS DURING HIGH TIDE LATE EACH EVENING THIS WEEK... .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, will again impact the coast and bayshore Monday evening into Monday night and have historically resulted in the localized flooding of specific low lying areas each year. In addition, the lowest low tides of the event will be observed during the early morning hours which may lead to trouble for mariners navigating shallow waterways. The King Tides tidal readings are expected to peak Wednesday night. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Francisco, Delta and Bayshore of the North Bay and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to midnight PDT tonight. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of known low lying lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.