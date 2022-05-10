WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 615 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sonoma and south central Napa Counties through 645 PM PDT... At 615 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Boyes Hot Springs, or 8 miles east of Rohnert Park, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Santa Rosa, Napa, Petaluma, Sonoma, Boyes Hot Springs, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Yountville, Eldridge, El Verano, Glen Ellen, Temelec, Fetters Hot Spring and Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3838 12268 3847 12251 3831 12227 3821 12258 TIME...MOT...LOC 0115Z 314DEG 11KT 3837 12255 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather