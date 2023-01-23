WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service San Diego CA 834 PM PST Mon Jan 23 2023 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents hazardous to swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The surf will peak on Wednesday and will lower slightly on Thursday, though elevated surf will be possible through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected, with local sets to 8 feet. Highest surf will be on west-facing beaches in southern San Diego County. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather