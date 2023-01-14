WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 238 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 238 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove, western Corona, Orange, Fullerton, Costa Mesa and Mission Viejo. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. - At 1:30 PM PST Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 245 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Kings. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to watch for water on roadways and heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather