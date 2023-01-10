WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

155 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. Sets to 10 feet in

San Diego County.

* WHERE...San Diego County and Orange County beaches.

* WHEN...From 6 AM today to 10 PM PST Wednesday, highest on

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor

beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding of low lying beach areas

and parking lots around high tides late tonight and Wednesday

morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest surf south of Del Mar. High tide of

3.5 ft at 1213 AM tonight and 4.7 ft at 1048 AM Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern San

Mateo and San Francisco Counties through 215 AM PST...

At 156 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Daly City, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, Daly City, Alameda, South

San Francisco, San Bruno, Pacifica, El Cerrito, Albany, Emeryville,

Kensington, Brisbane, Colma, Broadmoor and Montara.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3763 12249 3778 12252 3781 12248 3778 12234

3778 12233 3783 12242 3783 12237 3780 12234

3784 12230 3790 12232 3791 12239 3796 12243

3791 12226 3785 12223 3771 12239 3767 12238

3756 12247 3758 12252

TIME...MOT...LOC 0956Z 206DEG 54KT 3768 12249

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

