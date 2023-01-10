WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1205 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 259 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 259 AM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Rockslides along mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1202 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.4 inches are

expected over the area. This additional rain will result in

minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino,

Redlands, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and Rancho Cucamonga.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather