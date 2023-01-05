WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 1111 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1207 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1207 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1111 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Anaheim, Santa Ana, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley, Huntington Beach, Garden Grove and Ontario. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather