WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

117 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS

EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow showers, gusty winds and low visibility at times in

fog and blowing snow.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Through 10 PM today.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to icy roads and

poor visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Portions of the I-8 could be impacted

with snow and ice.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TODAY...

* WHAT...Snow showers and gusty winds this afternoon.

* WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

