WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 1259 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of Southwest California, including the following county, San Diego. A new Flood Advisory has been issued through 3 PM for portions of the existing area and extending further inland. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather