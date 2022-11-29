WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 301 AM PST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather