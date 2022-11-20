WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

515 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to locally 55

mph. Winds will be strongest on the coastal mountain slopes.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

