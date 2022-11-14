WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

322 AM PST Mon Nov 14 2022

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph

possible. Isolated gusts to 70 mph.

* WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County

Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County

Inland Areas.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected on

Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH

possible.

* WHERE...San Diego County Valleys.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected for inland

areas near the foothills of the mountains.

