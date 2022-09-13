WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

556 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 559 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 559 PM PDT this afternoon for a

portion of Southwest California, including the following county,

Riverside.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN INYO COUNTY...

At 559 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Southwestern Inyo County

Radar estimates of 1-2 inch rainfall on and upstream of Highway 160

between mile markers 35 and 31. Use caution in the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather