WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

338 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Orange and Riverside.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 338 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Lake Elsinore, Perris, Temescal Valley, Lake Mathews,

Menifee, Ortega Highway, Wildomar, Canyon Lake, Lakeland

Village and Sedco Hills.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of central California,

including the following county, Kern.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

