WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Diego CA 312 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Riverside and east central Orange Counties through 345 PM PDT... At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Elsinore, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Riverside, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Perris, Norco, Sun City, Temescal Valley, Lake Mathews, eastern Silverado, Woodcrest, Menifee, Canyon Lake, Eagle Valley, Romoland, Quail Valley, El Cerrito and Home Gardens. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3377 11716 3365 11721 3374 11763 3393 11752 TIME...MOT...LOC 2212Z 114DEG 18KT 3373 11728 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____