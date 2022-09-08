WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

113 PM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...A southeast swell from 160 degrees from Tropical Cyclone

Kay and a southwest swell from 200 degrees will generate

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet as well as strong rip currents and

longshore currents. Highest surf will be on south facing beaches

of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms will produce lightning

strikes.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday evening. Highest

surf will be Saturday into early Sunday. Lightning is possible

Friday afternoon through Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents will be

hazardous, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Minor tidal

overflow is possible during the high tides each evening.

Lightning will be dangerous to people on the beach or in the

water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

