WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 208 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hesperia, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Victorville, Hesperia, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Silverwood Lake Rec Area and Phelan. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____