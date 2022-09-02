WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

402 PM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central San

Diego County through 445 PM PDT...

At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Palomar Mountain, moving southwest toward Valley Center.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Vista, Valley Center, Fallbrook, Escondido, Palomar Mountain,

Palomar Mountain State Park, Lake Henshaw, San Pasqual, Pauma

Valley, Hidden Meadows, San Pasqual Indian Reservation, Pauma Indian

Reservation, Rincon Indian Reservation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3340 11685 3324 11676 3309 11705 3332 11721

TIME...MOT...LOC 2300Z 064DEG 3KT 3327 11693

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather