WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

554 AM PDT Sun Aug 28 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with a high risk of dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents

will create dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

