WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service San Diego CA

157 PM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet with high

risk of dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip and longshore currents

will create dangerous swimming conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest surf will be on south facing

beaches in Orange County and in San Diego County north of

Carlsbad.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

