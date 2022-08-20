WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

539 PM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of Southwest

California, including the following county, San Diego.

The heavy rain has ended as thunderstorms have weakened. Arroyo and

small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

