WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service San Diego CA

253 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES...

At 253 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible

in the warned area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Yucaipa, southeastern Mount San Gorgonio, Beaumont, Banning,

Calimesa, Morongo Indian Reservation and Cherry Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, and ditches

in the El Dorado and Apple Burn Scars. Severe debris flows can also

be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away

in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

