WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 101 PM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 258 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. El Dorado and Apple fire scars included. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 258 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...El Dorado burn scar. Highway 38. Minor flooding and mud flows in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rural flooding around Big Bear City. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 101 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen with increasing rainfall rates expected. - Includes Apple and El Dorado burn scars. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Yucaipa, Big Bear City, Onyx Summit, Mount San Gorgonio, Lucerne Valley, Forest Falls, Beaumont, Banning, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Johnson Valley, Angelus Oaks, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, western Pioneertown and Mountain Home Village. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____