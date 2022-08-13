WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 313 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 104. Lows 70 to 75. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather