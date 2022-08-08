WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central San Diego County in southwestern California...

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 552 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Between

Canebrake And Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Hwy

S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Fish Creek Wash, Hwy S2

Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente, Canebrake, Agua Caliente

and Jacumba.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

