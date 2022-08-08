WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 403 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 515 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley and Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather