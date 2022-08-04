WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Diego CA

357 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 4 PM PDT this afternoon for a

portion of Southern California, including the following county, San

Diego.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL TULARE COUNTY...

At 400 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the

warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Johnsondale, Peppermint and Ponderosa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

_____

