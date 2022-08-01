WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... San Bernardino County in southern California... * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1133 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf and Woodlands. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather