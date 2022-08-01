WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 1, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

San Bernardino County in southern California...

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 1133 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Baldwin Lake, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin

Lake And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 38 Between Onyx Summit And Sugarloaf

and Woodlands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

