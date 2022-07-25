WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service San Diego CA 246 PM PDT Mon Jul 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for portions of Southern California, including the following counties, in southern California, Riverside. In southwest California, San Diego. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM PDT for a portion of Southern California. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather